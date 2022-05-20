Can you eat the same food every day? According to the Guinness World Records, there is one man who can, and did.

American Donald Gorske has made his way into the Guinness World Records for eating a Big Mac every day for the past 50 years. According to the Guinness records website, sometimes Gorske has even eaten two big Macs in a day.

According to Gorske’s own words, he feels the burger is “the best sandwich in the world”. On May 17, 2022, Donald Gorske clocked 50 years of him eating the Big Mac burger of McDonalds every day. In all those years there were only eight days when he didn’t eat the Big Mac.

He celebrated the milestone anniversary at America’s Wisconsin local McDonald’s located at Fond du Lac.

As per the Guinness records website, on his “Big Mac-iversary” the branch where he ate the first Big Mac burger, 50 years ago, in 1972, put up a sign outside their branch that said, “Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs”.

Gorske’s record for eating the most Big Macs was first officially recorded in the year 1999. At that time, he had eaten 15,490 Big Macs, which was the most eaten by person in their lifetime. Since then, he has doubled his record.

Watch him talk about his record here:

Interestingly, Gorske has kept the receipt as well as the carton of each burger he has eaten, so he has all the details of how many burgers he has eaten and when.

Donald Gorske reveals that he has tried “a couple of different burgers over the years” but none managed to capture his heart and palate like the Big Mac. He reportedly told the Guinness Records site, “I had one Burger King Whopper in 1984 and one Topper double burger in 1984. There are a lot of other burger chains that I have never had the desire to try. I’ll probably be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life.”