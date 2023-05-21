ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Guitar smashed by Nirvana frontman Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

NewsWire
0
0

A guitar smashed by US rock band Nirvana’s late frontman Kurt Cobain, in the early 1990s, was sold at an auction for nearly $600,000 – over 10 times of its estimated price, media reports said.

The busted black Fender Stratocaster was sold at the auction at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York on Saturday and acquired for $596,900 by a buyer, whose identity is not known, the BBC reported.

Cobain, who took his own life in 1994, destroyed the guitar as Nirvana was working on their break-out album Nevermind in the early 1990s.

The instrument, which has been put back together but is no longer playable, is signed by all three band members in a silver marker. It also features an affectionate inscription by Cobain to his friend and musical collaborator Mark Lanegan – who died last year.

Cobain, who often misspelt his own name, signed the instrument “Kurdt Kobain”.

According to the auction house, Cobain gave the guitar to Lanegan during the North American leg of Nirvana’s Nevermind tour in 1992.

Two years ago, the acoustic guitar Cobain used for his legendary MTV Unplugged performance in late 1993 sold for $6 million.

20230521-212003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jamie Foxx is ‘recuperating’ well, says daughter Corrine Foxx

    K-pop culture fest KCON LA ends with blend of virtual &...

    Jared Leto feels ‘Joker’ much more evolved in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice...

    John Krasinski unbuckled, thrown off chopper for ‘Jack Ryan 3’ action...