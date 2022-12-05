INDIALIFESTYLE

Guj assembly polls: 50% voter turnout till 3 p.m.

NewsWire
0
0

The second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections for which polling was underway on Monday witnessed a voter turnout of 50.51 per cent till 3 p.m., officials said.

The polling in the second phase is being held for 93 Assembly seats in 14 districts of Gujarat.

The highest turnout, according to the latest figures, was reported from Sabarkantha (57.23 per cent) and the lowest was from Ahmedabad (44.67 per cent).

At some places, heated arguments have taken place between BJP and Congress workers.

In Panchmahal district, an assault took place on Congress candidate Prabhatsinh Chauhan in Godali village. His car was attacked by a group of people.

Also, a minor scuffle took place between the Congress and the BJP workers in Anklav constituency.

The first phase of voting was held on December 1.

The results would be announced on December 8.

20221205-165203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anyone living in India is Hindu, says RSS chief

    Multiple probe begins into death of Kerala’s first transwoman RJ

    Three Bangladeshi citizens arrested for raping woman in Kolkata

    SC grants 15-day interim bail to Ex-Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra