The second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections for which polling was underway on Monday witnessed a voter turnout of 50.51 per cent till 3 p.m., officials said.

The polling in the second phase is being held for 93 Assembly seats in 14 districts of Gujarat.

The highest turnout, according to the latest figures, was reported from Sabarkantha (57.23 per cent) and the lowest was from Ahmedabad (44.67 per cent).

At some places, heated arguments have taken place between BJP and Congress workers.

In Panchmahal district, an assault took place on Congress candidate Prabhatsinh Chauhan in Godali village. His car was attacked by a group of people.

Also, a minor scuffle took place between the Congress and the BJP workers in Anklav constituency.

The first phase of voting was held on December 1.

The results would be announced on December 8.

