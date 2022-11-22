BJP’s Gujarat unit president C.R. Patil on Tuesday suspended 12 more rebels citing anti-party activities.

All of them had decided to contest in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls as either Independent or Congress candidates. On November 20, Patil had suspended seven party leaders for similar reasons.

BJP’s media coordinator Yagnesh Dave in statement said that in Vadodara district, Dinubhai Patel was contesting as Independent candidate from Padra; Madhu Srivastav (Vaghodia – Independent); Kuldeepsinh Raul (Savli on Congress symbol); Khatubhai Pagi was contesting on Congress symbol in Sehra constituency; both S.M. Khut and Uday Shah were contesting as Independent candidates from Lunavada seat, and Ramesh Zala from Umreth seat was contesting as Independent.

Besides, Amarshi Zala from Khambhat seat was contesting as an Independent candidate in central Gujarat.

In north Gujarat, Dhavalsinh Zala was contesting as Independent candidate from Bayad seat while Ramsinh Shankerji Thakor in Kheralu seat, Mavji Desai in Dhanera and Lebji Thakor in Deesa seat were also contesting as Independent candidates.

Madhu Srivastav is a six-time MLA from Vaghodia seat.

Since the BJP dropped him this time, he was contesting as an Independent candidate.

In all, the BJP has suspended 19 of its members for anti-party activities and contesting against saffron party candidates.

