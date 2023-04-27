INDIA

Guj BJP’s social Media workshop aims to strengthen booth-level campaigns

The Gujarat unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday organised a social media workshop as part of the Booth Empowerment Campaign in Junagadh to equip booth-level party workers with the skills and knowledge required to leverage social media for effective campaigning.

The workshop covered various topics, including creating compelling content, building a robust online presence, and utilising analytics to optimise outreach efforts.

Gujarat BJP leaders expressed confidence that the ‘Booth Empowerment Campaign’ and ‘Social Media Workshop’ would help strengthen the party’s presence at the grassroots level and contribute to its continued success in the state’s political landscape.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil elaborated that digital media has the power to influence public opinion, and it is vital for party workers to counter misinformation and spread awareness about the party’s initiatives and accomplishments.

The BJP leaders urged party members to create a positive and engaging online presence and be proactive in addressing citizens’ concerns and queries.

The party leaders encouraged workers to stay updated with the latest social media trends and harness the platforms for effective communication, messaging, and engagement with the public.

Social media platforms have become an indispensable tool for political parties to connect with voters and disseminate information on their policies, achievements, and vision for the nation.

