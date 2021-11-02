Continuing with the tradition set up by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel will be celebrating Diwali with jawans at at Dhordo, Kutch.

The minister of state for home, Harsh Sanghavi informed this here on Tuesday.

There will be a cultural program at Dhordo with the theme of the Tricolour.

Sanghavi said that he too will be joining this celebrations at Dhordo. “The Gujarat Police and Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department in a joint activity with the BSF, Army, Navy, Indian Coastal Guard, NCC and Gujarat police jawans will present cultural programs with various bands on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The locals will also join with them,” said Sanghvi.

“The cultural program at Dhordo will be on a theme of our national flag, the Tricolor,” added Sanghavi.

