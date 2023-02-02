Surat’s district court recently issued an order to confiscate the property of former BJP MLA V.D. Zalavadiya worth Rs 24.75 lakh to pay compensation to a victim’s family after a road accident death.

The court issued the confiscation order for the second time after Zalavadiya failed to comply with its order in October 2022.

Gautam Lathiya, the complainant’s advocate, said that a truck with registration number GJ-05-AU-5645 was parked illegally on the Puna-Simada canal road on February 22, 2016, when his client’s son, Hiren Limbaniya, rammed into it from behind. Hiren later succumbed to his injuries.

The petitioner said that the truck was parked on the road without parking lights or reflectors, because of which it was not noticed by his son.

He added that the truck driver Jemal Dodhiya, owner Zalavadiya and his son Sharad were responsible for Hiren’s death and should compensate the deceased’s family.

The court had ordered the former MLA to pay Rs 15.49 lakh as compensation, with 9 per cent interest amount of Rs 8.26 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for legal charges, totalling to Rs 24.75 lakh, to the complainant in 2021.

20230202-200805