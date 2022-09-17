A court in Gujarat’s Mehsana on Saturday summoned Congress leader Arjun Modhwadi and veteran politician Shankersinh Vaghela on October 6 in connection with the case of the alleged financial irregularities committed by Dudhsagar Dairy Chairman Vipul Chaudhary.

Public Prosecutor Vijay Barot told local media that the court has accepted his application to call Vaghela and Modhwadia as witnesses in the case and allow him to examine them.

On his party, Modhwadia told IANS that he has not yet received any summons, but remembers that his and Vaghela’s role is very limited, and both had recommended to the Central government to appoint Chaudhary as NDDB Chairman but nothing more than that.

The case against Chaudhary is that during his tenure, he donated cattle fodder worth Rs 20 crore to drought-affected Maharashtra. As neither the Dudhsagar Dairy nor the Amul board had passed any resolution for such donation, Chaudhary was asked to repay the said amount back to the dairy from his pocket, and had instead, recovered it from Dudhsagar Dairy cooperative members.

