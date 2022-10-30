The Indian Coast Guard has rescued a Gujarat fisherman, who had suffered a paralytic attack, on the high seas and and admitted him to a hospital in the state’s Okha, an official statement said on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said it on Saturday received a distress call about a medical emergency from Indian fishing boat Jal Jyoti, whose crew member had suffered a paralytic attack.

As the fishing boat was anchored some 30 nautical miles off Okha, the Coast Guard diverted a fast interceptor vessel towards it, the patient was evacuated, and brought back to Okha harbour within an hour. On the way, the patient was given preliminary medical services.

On landing at the Okha harbor, local medical officers found that the patient was stable and took him to the government hospital.

