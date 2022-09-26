INDIA

Guj govt employee shot dead in Gandhinagar in broad daylight

A Gujarat government employee was shot dead by two unidentified persons when he was on way to his office near Birsa Munda Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Monday. Police have registered a complaint against the unidentified persons.

Deceased’s brother, Vijay Makwana in his complaint stated that his brother Kiran Makwana was serving as peon with the Home Department as contractual employee. As the family is living in the Indroda area, Kiran starts from home daily around 9.30 a.m on his bicycle to reach office.

“I was in office, when I received a call from family members asking me to reach near Birsa Munda Bhavan, as Kiran is murdered. On reaching, I found that Kiran’s body was lying on ground next to his cycle,” Vijay Makwana said. He added those present at the crime scene told him that two persons had come on a bike and opened fire on Kiran, killing him on the spot.

According to witness, two persons had come on Pulsar bike and one of them opened fire on Makwana from back side and fled away towards DGP office. The empty cartridge of the country-made weapon was found by police some 400 meters away from the crime scene. The murder case is being investigated by Police Inspector P.B. Chauhan.

