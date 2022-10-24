INDIA

Guj govt transfers 17 IPS officers before polls

NewsWire
0
1

The Gujarat government has transferred 17 IPS officers before the state Assembly elections notification is issued by the Election Commission.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Raj Kumar through an order appointed IPS Piyush Patel as Surat-Range Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Rajkot Range Inspector General of Police Sandeep Singh is transferred and appointed as IGP – Vadodara range. Ahmedabad city’s Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M.A Chavda is transferred and appointed as Junagadh Range Inspector General of Police.

Surat Range IGP D.S Pandian Rajkumar is transferred and appointed Additional Director General of Police (Railways), Khursheed Ahmed is appointed as Additional Director General of Police (Planning and Modernisation), Gandhinagar. Ajay Chaudhary is appointed as Joint Commissioner of Police Surat (Special Branch).

Ashok Yadav is appointed as IGP Rajkot Range, he will be replaced by Gautam Parmar as IGP Bhavnagar Range. R.V Asari is appointed as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Intelligence-2) and Neerajkumar Badgujar is appointed as Additional Commissioner of Police Sector-2 of the Ahmedabad city.

20221024-151203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal HC censures hobnobbing of public prosecutors with politicians

    Genelia Deshmukh shares an old ad of hers with Big B

    Mamata accuses BJP of supporting separatist group KLO

    JD(S) alleges BJP-Cong collusion to ‘finish off’ K’taka Dalit IPS officer