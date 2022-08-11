The ruling BJP in Gujarat will soon make an announcement on police pay grade, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said on Thursday.

However, AAP claimed that the statement follows party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s assurance of increasing Gujarat police’s pay grade if the party comes to power.

Late on Wednesday evening, the state police personnel had started replacing the display pictures of their social media accounts with that of Kejriwal’s. They also shared Kejriwal’s photos and video clip, in which he promised to increase pay grade, if his party comes to power. This development prompted the BJP leadership and Minister Sanghvi to make a statement, party sources said.

“The state government is seriously working on the police grade issue, it was to make an announcement, but some politicians are trying to play politics on the issue,” he said.

AAP’s national joint secretary Isudan Gadhvi in reaction said, Arvind Kejriwal has helped police personnel resolve their long pending issue of pay grade. The state government got frightened after Kejriwal’s promise and police personnel’s warm response to his assurance.

Sources from the finance department have hinted the government may not announce a rise in pay grade, but will increase allowances like employment of other departments.

Last October, police personnel had launched an agitation demanding a rise in pay grade, which has been pending since long. The present pay grade structure is Rs 1800 for constables and Rs 2200 for head constables, they are demanding to increase it to Rs 2800 and 3600 respectively.

