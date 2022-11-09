The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday rejected the state government’s plea to permit withdrawal of a criminal case against the ruling BJP MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja.

A single-judge bench of Justice Niral R. Mehta said: “Learned Assistant Public Prosecutor appears to have exercised discretionary power improperly and would be nothing but an attempt to interfere with normal course of justice for illegitimate reasons. Thus, this Court cannot be a mute spectator and should not grant permission merely upon asking. This petition is rejected.”

On December 21, 2007, a mob of 200-300 persons gathered outside the gate of Essar company at Khambhalia Taluka to agitate for resolution of issues affecting public at large as well as local agriculturists. However, during the said agitation, the mob had started stone pelting on the buses of the company and as a result thereof, employees travelling in these had received injuries while the vehicles suffered damage. Police officers, deployed there to maintain public peace and safety, also received stone injuries.

A case was registered against Jadeja and others for unlawful assembly, rioting with deadly weapons, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation and other sections.

