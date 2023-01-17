INDIA

Guj HC upset at state’s dilly-dally tactics on illegal meat shops

NewsWire
0
0

Gujarat High Court has hauled up the state government over its “easy going” attitude towards illegal meat shops and meat being sold in open.

The court has asked the legal service authorities to carry out surveys of such shops and submit a report.

Chief Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice A.J. Shashtri bench heard a public interest litigation on Monday, where the petitioner raised the issue of illegal slaughter houses operating in the state. The petitioner also complained that the meat is being sold openly without maintaining proper hygiene norms.

Taking the grievances seriously, the Court made oral observations, “Number of times the High Court has directed the state to ensure that illegal slaughter should be closed, why is there no action from the government?, How is it there illegal shops are more than registered shops and slaughter houses are more?

The court has asked officers concerned from Food Safety and Urban development departments to appear before it on the next hearing scheduled on January 30. The court has also directed legal service authority officers to conduct survey of meat shops and submit report.

20230117-112404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Does the right food help reduce stress?

    Revenant Esports to represent India at Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022

    ‘Radhe Shyam’ TV premiere on April 24

    Only CNG, e-vehicles allowed to enter Delhi from Nov 27: Rai