Gujarat High Court has hauled up the state government over its “easy going” attitude towards illegal meat shops and meat being sold in open.

The court has asked the legal service authorities to carry out surveys of such shops and submit a report.

Chief Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice A.J. Shashtri bench heard a public interest litigation on Monday, where the petitioner raised the issue of illegal slaughter houses operating in the state. The petitioner also complained that the meat is being sold openly without maintaining proper hygiene norms.

Taking the grievances seriously, the Court made oral observations, “Number of times the High Court has directed the state to ensure that illegal slaughter should be closed, why is there no action from the government?, How is it there illegal shops are more than registered shops and slaughter houses are more?

The court has asked officers concerned from Food Safety and Urban development departments to appear before it on the next hearing scheduled on January 30. The court has also directed legal service authority officers to conduct survey of meat shops and submit report.

