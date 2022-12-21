HEALTHINDIA

Guj Health Dept to increase Covid testing at int’l airports

Gujarat Health Minister Rishikesh Patel on Wednesday reviewed Covid-19 preparedness in the state and instructed to increase the testing of foreign arrivals at international airports.

He chaired a meeting of the Department’s senior officers here where the Minister was briefed about the present situation in the state,

Patel also instructed to to follow the ‘Triple T’ approach — tracing, testing and treatment — if required.

Addressing the media, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Manoj Aggarwal said: “All primary and community health centers are being asked to keep medicine and enough stocks of vaccines ready, as well as oxygen plants that are installed should be tested and kept ready.”

According to the Department’s Tuesday’s bulletin, there are 20 active Covid cases in the state and their condition is stable.

On Tuesday, two new cases were reported and six patients were discharged.

Till date 12,66,452 patients were treated in the state and discharged, since the first case was reported in March 2020.

Till now, a total of 11,043 persons have died due to the virus in the state.

On Tuesday 3,030 persons were vaccinated, taking the total to 12,77,27,843.

20221221-150806

