Guj Police searching for 3 suspects for damaging Birsa Munda statue

NewsWire
The Gujarat Police were searching for three suspects, who are alleged to have damaged the statue of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda at Kadana in Mahisagar district.

Following the case of vandalising, Santrampur MLA and Minister of State of Higher Education Department Dr. Kuber Dindor asked the district administration to erect a new statue of the tribal freedom fighter at the earliest and appealed to the people to not agitate.

Kadana Police Inspector K.K. Dindor told IANS, ‘On Sunday morning, police were informed that tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda’s statue was vandalised, police received an application alleging that three persons are suspected to be behind this act. The process of lodging the criminal complaint is underway and at the same time search for the three suspects is going on and soon they will be arrested.’

Mahisagar district collector Dr. Manish Bansal said to the local media that the statue will be re-installed. The statue was unveiled this August.

