All three leading political parties — BJP, Congress, BTP — fighting for the Gujarat Assembly elections are facing dissidence, and some of the dissenters have announced to contest as independent candidates, which can damage the party’s prospects on a few seats.

Though the parties have deputed firefighters, they have so far failed to douse the fire.

The BJP has deputed Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghvi to douse the fire and ge the dissidents like Madhu Srivastav (Waghodia seat), Satish Patel (Karjan) and Dinesh Patel (Padra), back in fold. All three did not turn up for the meeting called by the BJP. Party sources said Sanghvi has given instructions to the local leaders to teach lessons to rebellions, work hard and ensure that the party’s official candidates win with a thumping margin.

BJP’s former MLA from Keshod Arvind Ladani has resigned from the party and has decided to contest elections as an independent candidate.

The ruling party has decided to renominate sitting MLA Raman Patel. The decision has been opposed by the party workers and supporters of P.I. Patel and aspiring candidates. They staged a protest at the party state headquarters in Gandhinagar. Party General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela told the media persons that their anger “was understable, their feelings would be conveyed to the party national leadership”.

In the Congress, the party’s decision to field Ramesh Mer has been opposed by aspiring candidate Manhar Patel and his supporters. Patel met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday morning and requested to reconsider the party decision to nominate Ramesh Mer. After returning to Botad and speaking to the party workers Patel will decide the future course of action. The Congress has deputed Pankaj Patela and Dr. Jitendra Patel to convince Manhar Patel.

Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) is likely to split with party founder Chhotu Vasava’s decision to contest from Jhagadia seat. In the beginning of this week, his son, Mahesh Vasava declared a candidate list, in which he had his own candidature from the Jhagadia seat.

AAP’s Sidhpur unit is also unhappy with the party decision to field Mahendra Rajput from the Sidhpur constituency. The party workers are demanding to review the decision.

20221113-125801