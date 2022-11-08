INDIA

Guj polls: BJP aims to reach out to one crore people to prepare manifesto

The BJP is aiming to reach out to one crore people to seek suggestions for preparing party’s poll manifesto for the coming Gujarat Assembly elections.

On November 5, the party had launched the ‘Agrasar Gujarat’ (leading Gujarat) campaign.

Talking to IANS, a top source in BJP said, “We are aiming to reach out to at least 1 crore people of Gujarat. We will reach out to every section of the society and seek their suggestion.

“Townhalls will be organised separately for first time voters, women voters and senior citizen.

“Ministers will also carry ‘akansha peti’ (wish box) to know desires of the people of all category.”

As part of the outreach programme, Union Minister Piyush Goyal will meet working professionals of Surat, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will meet street vendors in Surat and industrial workers in Ankleshwar.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya will meet first time voters in Ahmedabad. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra will meet media professionals.

Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Arjun Munda, Smriti Irani, Parushotam Rupala and other leaders will also participate in the outreach programme.

20221108-164205

