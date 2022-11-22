Congress MLA from Mahudha Indrajitsinh Parmar on Monday accused the BJP of using an old video purportedly showing him speaking in favour of the minority community, to tarnish his image ahead of the next month’s Assembly polls.

In the said video clip posted by BJP General Secretary Pradipsinh Vaghela Parmar, the Congress MLA can be heard saying, “Muslims are like Allah for me and I will ensure that the primary health centre is not shifted in the area dominated by the majority community.”

When IANS contacted Indrajitsinh Parmar, he said that the video clip was of 2017. He had made this promise to the minority community after getting elected. Post this statement, the health centre of Mahudha shifting proposal was not only approved, but the work on the new site near the main road has already commenced as decided.

He alleged that BJP has pulled out the old video clip at the election time to damage his election prospects, as his political opponents can’t win the seat on the basis of development. “The political opponents are playing up such videos to tarnish my and my party’s image on communal lines,” he said.

On Sunday, BJP state unit president C.R. Patil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had posted Congress candidate Chandanji Thakor’s video clip in which he was seen and heard making a communal line.

The BJP has taken up the matter with the election commission and demanded action against Congress candidate.

