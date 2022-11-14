The Jhagadia constituency in Bharuch district is all set to witness a straight fight between Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founder and his son Mahesh Vasava in next month’s Assembly polls.

While son Mahesh Vasava filed his nomination as BTP candidate from the seat, his father and founder of the party Chhotu Vasava will be contesting as an independent candidate.

“I don’t need a mandate, It is high time all parties abolished the mandate system,” Chhotu Vasava told IANS on Monday. Hundreds of workers had joined the seven-time MLA Chhotu Vasava in a rally when he headed for the election officer’s office to file his candidature this morning. Sources close to Chhotu said that he has filed as an independent candidate from Jaghdia constituency.

Avoiding a direct reply on mandate row, Mahesh Vasava told IANS, by evening the picture will be clear. “In elections each party fields two candidates, main candidate and dummy candidate, same way in BTP too, two candidates will file candidature.”

To everyone’s surprise, Mahesh Vasava had already filed his candidature on Friday as BTP’s official candidate from Jhagadia. There was no procession rally, meeting or supporters when he submitted his papers as candidate. His candidature was supported by party members Ishwar Vasava.

Chhotu Vasava has been getting elected to the state Assembly from the Jhagadia constituency since 1990, whereas his son Mahesh is contesting and getting elected from Dediapada constituency. For the first Chhotu Vasava will face the challenge from within the family.

Last week, Chhotu Vasava’s second son Dilip Vasava resigned from the party’s primary membership and other posts.

According to the party sources, differences between father and son cropped up after Mahesh decided to ally with Aam Aadmi Party, and Chhotu Vasava broke the alliance, as he saw that AAP was backstabbing to BTP by drawing cadres and leaders of BTP.

When Chhotu Vasava announced alliance with JD(U), Mahesh disagreed. It seems either BTP will split or Mahesh Vasava will have the paty’s reigns.

