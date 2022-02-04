HEALTH

Guj reports 6K Covid cases; 35 deaths

By NewsWire
0
14

Gujarat on Friday reported 35 Covid deaths, taking the toll from the lethal virus to 10,614, officials said, adding the state also recorded 6,097 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Officials sounded concerned as in the last 17 days, the state has recorded 437 deaths.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad led the list of fresh infections with 2,025 Covid cases, followed by Vadodara 1,512, Rajkot 372, Surat 358, among others.

The overall caseload in the state stands at 11,91,634.

The state currently has 57,521 active cases of Covid-19.

A total of 12,105 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries till now to 11,23,499.

Meanwhile, 2,34,350 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, taking the total count in the state so far above 9.92 crore.

20220204-233603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.