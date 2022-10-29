INDIA

Guj to set up committee to study aspects of UCC implementation: CM

NewsWire
0
0

The Gujarat government has decided to constitute a committee to study various aspects of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Saturday.

The Chief Minister wrote on Twitter: “The cabinet decided today to prepare the primary draft of the UCC headed by retired Supreme/High Court judge.”

Talking on the Gujarat government’s decision on UCC, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Purshottam Rupala said: “The Gujarat Chief Minister will soon form the committee and make the announcement.”

Rupala said the UCC is being brought to treat all citizens at par so that on religious grounds as well as in other matters, no civil dispute arises.

“If the UCC is implemented, all citizens will be treated at par and there will be no discrimination, on religious or gender grounds,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Gujarat government’s decision to form a committee to prepare the UCC draft, Congress’ Gujarat unit president Jagdish Thakor said: “BJP is trying to divert people’s attention from core issues like inflation, unemployment as the ruling party does not have satisfactory answers to it.”

20221029-171606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gurugram: Man sodomises six-year-old, arrested

    IND v SA, 4th T20I: De Kock returns, Jansen debuts as...

    12 held in sex racket in Mathura

    Channi leads from Chamkaur Sahib, trails in Bhadaur seat in early...