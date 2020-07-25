Guj touches another high Covid tally, toll rises to 2,305

Gandhinagar, July 26 (IANS) Gujarat saw another 1,081 Covid cases on Saturday, the highest daily spike so far, taking its tally to 54,712, while the toll rose to 2,305 with 22 more deaths.

Gujarat has recorded 22,069 cases in July so far, with an daily average of over 880 cases, though in this week, the number of cases has been in four figures.

With 276, Surat, the new corona hotspot, accounted for over one-fourth of the new cases, while Ahmedabad reported 180 cases and Vadodara was at the third spot with 94.

Rajkot reported 65 more cases, Bhavnagar 41, Junagadh 37, Banaskantha 34, Gandhinagar and Surendranagar 29 each, Mehsana 25, Jamnagar and Gir-Somnath 23 each, Patan 21, Kutch and Valsad 19 each, Panchmahals 18, Narmada and Navsari 12 each, Kheda 11, Anand, Mahisagar, Morbi and Sabarkantha 10 each, Tapi six, Amreli, Aravalli, Botad, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar three each and Chhota Udepur two.

Of Saturday’s 22 deaths, Surat accounted for exactly half, while three died in Ahmedabad, two in Vadodara and one each in Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Kutch and Rajkot.

Ahmedabad leads with 1,577 deaths, while 350 have died in Surat, 69 in Vadodara, 39 in Gandhinagar, 24 in Aravalli, 23 in Patan, 20 in Bhavnagar, 19 in Rajkot, 16 each in Mehsana, Panchmahals and Banaskantha, 14 in Kheda, 13 in Anand and 11 in Bharuch.

Health authorities have, so far, conducted 6,20,662 RT-PCR tests.

Meanwhile, a total of 782 patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the number of those cured to 39,612.

The state has 12,795 active cases, out of which 87 critical patients are still on ventilator.

There are 4,57,317 people quarantined in the state – 4,55,585 at home and 1,732 in government facilities.

–IANS

amc/vd