INDIA

Guj woman constable wins hearts for caring for infant during exam

NewsWire
0
0

A woman constable in Gujarat is receiving widespread praise on social media for her heartwarming act of taking care of an infant while the mother was writing the High Court’s Peon Recruitment examination in Odhav.

The Ahmedabad Police shared pictures on their official Twitter account, showcasing Constable Daya Ben holding and playing with the six-month-old baby on Sunday.

On Monday, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to social media to praise her and encourage her kind gesture.

According to the Ahmedabad Police’s Twitter post, a female candidate arrived at the Odhav examination centre with her six-month-old son to appear for the peon recruitment exam.

However, just moments before the exam was about to begin, the baby started crying incessantly.

Thankfully, Constable Daya Ben stepped forward and offered to care for the baby, allowing the mother to focus on her exam without any disruption.

The Ahmedabad Police’s post quickly went viral on social media, with many users commending Constable Daya Ben for her compassionate gesture.

People expressed pride in her actions and hailed her as a true embodiment of motherly love and care.

The heartwarming incident resonated with many, who lauded the constable’s selflessness and dedication to helping others.

2023071137278

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IAEA team finds Indian nuclear regulatory arrangements solid, recommends some improvement

    Two killed in shooting incident in Jammu district

    Tata Open Maharashtra: 15-year-old Manas impresses on ATP Tour debut in...

    UP ATS arrests PFI member from Muzaffarnagar