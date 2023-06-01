INDIA

Guj woman stripped & beaten in public, 4 arrested

NewsWire
0
0

A tribal woman was publicly abused, stripped, and beaten by a group, including her estranged husband, in Gujarat’s Dahod district, police said, adding that four accused have been arrested.

The incident took place on May 28, but a video of the shocking incident went viral on the social media on Wednesday, following which the arrests were made after widespread public outcry.

According to an official report, the woman’s estranged husband, upset with her for living separately from him and their four children for the past 19 months, collaborated with two others to abduct her from Rampura village.

The victim was subsequently taken to Margala village, where the public assault took place, an official from Sukhsar police station said.

Officials revealed that the woman, belonging to a tribal community, had been living with another man in Chanasma in the Mehsana district, where they both earned a living as daily wage labourers.

The man’s mother had invited them to a wedding in Rampura village and also extended an invitation to the woman’s estranged husband.

Upon arrival, the estranged husband, accompanied by a group of men in a four-wheeler, abducted the woman and her companion, and transported them to Margala village.

The matter is still under investigation.

20230601-141205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Four killed after gas tanker hits truck in K’taka

    Bumrah, Jadeja fit but not rushed by selectors for Sri Lanka...

    Extension of PMAY-Urban Mission up to March 2024 under consideration

    AIIMS to start ‘Smart Card’ facility instead of cash at counters...