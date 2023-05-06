INDIALIFESTYLE

Gujarat: 11.56L houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

NewsWire
0
0

A total of 11.56 lakh houses have been constructed in Gujarat under the housing scheme of the Central government, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, an official said on Saturday.

The urban component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has seen the construction of a total of 7.50 lakh houses, while the rural component has seen the construction of more than 4.06 lakh houses.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 to provide affordable housing for the urban poor and middle-class families, and was later extended to include rural areas in 2016.

The goal of the scheme in Gujarat was to construct approximately 7.64 lakh houses, but this target has been surpassed, with over 9.54 lakh houses approved for construction.

In addition, the state government has announced a new scheme, the “Mukhyamantri Protshahak Sahay Yojana”, to provide financial assistance to beneficiaries who have completed the construction of their houses within six months of receiving the first installment of the scheme.

The scheme is expected to provide financial assistance worth Rs 45.13 crore to over 22,500 beneficiaries during the fiscal year 2022-23.

The state government has also announced financial assistance of Rs 19.03 crore for the construction of bathrooms along with houses for over 38,000 female beneficiaries during the same period.

20230506-205605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Defence Services Staff College enhanced Indian Army’s image, reputation: Stalin

    Hackers exploiting 2 new zero-day bugs in Exchange Server: Microsoft

    Cop’s house loot case: K’taka Police arrest BSF ex-commandant from UP

    Big quotas for locals will lead to economic slump: Study