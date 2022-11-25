BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Gujarat 1st state to get Jio True 5G across all districts

NewsWire
0
0

Reliance Jio on Friday said Gujarat has become the first state to get ‘True 5G’ in each of the 33 district headquarters.

With this, Jio ‘True 5G’ is now present in 10 cities/regions in India (including Delhi-NCR).

As a model state, Jio will launch a series of True 5G-powered initiatives across education, healthcare, agriculture, Industry 4.0 and IoT sectors in Gujarat, and then extend it across the country.

To begin with, Reliance Foundation and Jio will digitise 100 schools in Gujarat as part of an initiative called ‘Education-For-All’.

“Gujarat is now the first state to have 100 per cent district headquarters connected with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives,” said Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited.

Jio earlier announced that ‘True 5G’ will now be available in Pune, offering unlimited 5G data at speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Starting November 23, Jio users in Pune will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data, at no additional cost.

Last week, Jio provided ‘True 5G’ services across the entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations, becoming the only operator to do so.

20221125-110203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FPIs turn net buyers in debt nearly after six months

    Finance Minister concludes pre-Budget meetings with stakeholders

    Assam to be completely fossil fuel free by 2031, says CM

    Gold to shine brighter; risks in equity, weddings keep prices elevated...