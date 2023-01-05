INDIALIFESTYLE

Gujarat: 27 countries participate in vintage car rally

Some 75 cars from India and 26 other countries participated in a vintage car rally, flagged off by former MP Ranjitsinh Gaekwad’s son, Samarjitsinh Gaikwad, from Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace to the Statue of Unity (SOU).

The rally and vintage car exhibition is organised by 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural trust. The car rally will take a halt at the SOU for three hours and will return to Vadodara. From Friday, vintage cars and motorcycles will participate in the exhibition for three days.

Vadodara Police Commissioner Shamsher Singh told the media that there is a lot of enthusiasm in citizens as well as participants about the vintage cars rally and exhibition.

In this rally, as old as 1911 Napier, 1922 Daimler, 1932 Chevy, 1930’s Chevrolet Depot Hack Hoodie, Ford Special, Armstrong Siddeley, Rolls-Royce, Hudson, Hindustan Landmaster, MG Cars and many other vintage cars and motorcycles are part of the exhibition.

