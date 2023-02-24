INDIALIFESTYLE

Gujarat: 5 members of family killed in road accident

NewsWire
0
0

Five members of a family were killed after a car rammed into an auto-rickshaw, in which the deceased were travelling, in Gujarat’s Vadodara on Thursday.

Police have arrested the car driver for rash and negligent driving.

Vadodara’s Assistant Commissioner of Police Pranav Kataria told the media on Friday “On Thursday night, an Ertiga car rammed into an auto-rickshaw in which six passengers were travelling; three were killed on the spot, two passengers died in the hospital, and the sixth passenger, 8-year-old Aryan, is being treated in the hospital.”

The officer said, car driver Jayhind Yadav is detained and will officially be arrested once his Covid-19 report comes as negative.

The family members were natives of Lola village in Padra taluka and were returning home after attending a wedding when the incident took place.

The deceased have been identified as Arvind Nayak, his wife Kajal, son Ganesh, daughter Drushti, and niece Shivani.

20230224-171202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s connectivity drive in neighbourhood benefits Nepal, B’desh

    AIIMS strike called off as HC asks protesting nurses to rejoin...

    Victory for Subramanian Swamy in TTD case

    Yuvan Shankar Raja’s post garners attention; BJP slams critics of Ilaiyaraaja