A senior citizen was detained by the police for harassing a minor girl in the apartment building lift.

Police will officially arrest the accused once his corona report is negative.

Chandkheda Police Inspector V.S. Vanzara told the media, “On Tuesday evening, a resident of Godrej Garden city and father of a nine-year-old girl lodged a criminal complaint against the person for physical advances on his daughter, who is a Class 4 student, in the building lift, when the student was returning home after school.”

Based on the complaint, police investigated the allegation and from the CCTV footage of the camera installed in the lift, it was established that the senior citizen had indulged in physical contact with the girl against her wish, said the officer.

The accused is a 62-year-old man and has been identified as Bhanupratapsinh Rana, who is residing in the same apartment complex. The accused is a retired person, and father of two sons and a daughter.

20220907-141803