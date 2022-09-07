INDIA

Gujarat: 62-yr-old man held for harassing minor in lift

NewsWire
0
0

A senior citizen was detained by the police for harassing a minor girl in the apartment building lift.

Police will officially arrest the accused once his corona report is negative.

Chandkheda Police Inspector V.S. Vanzara told the media, “On Tuesday evening, a resident of Godrej Garden city and father of a nine-year-old girl lodged a criminal complaint against the person for physical advances on his daughter, who is a Class 4 student, in the building lift, when the student was returning home after school.”

Based on the complaint, police investigated the allegation and from the CCTV footage of the camera installed in the lift, it was established that the senior citizen had indulged in physical contact with the girl against her wish, said the officer.

The accused is a 62-year-old man and has been identified as Bhanupratapsinh Rana, who is residing in the same apartment complex. The accused is a retired person, and father of two sons and a daughter.

20220907-141803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NSUI seeks online mode of exam amid spike in Covid cases

    Narcotics worth Rs 2,170 cr seized from Gujarat border in last...

    Manipur polls: Only 8.6% women of 173 candidates in fray in...

    Gujarat sets target to vaccinate 3 lakh people everyday