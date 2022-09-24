INDIA

Gujarat AAP leader held for raping 23-yr-old woman

The Gir Somnath Police have arrested an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader from Gujarat’s Veraval after a woman filed a rape complaint against him.

The AAP leader Bhagu Vala will be officially arrested once his Covid-19 report comes out negative.

Veraval Police Inspector Sunil Israni told IANS that a 23-year-old woman on Friday filed a criminal complaint against Vala and has alleged that the latter raped her.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted on Friday.

According to the police complaint, the AAP leader was allegedly running a video-making agency in the name of Vishwa films and lured the victim with a promise to give her work as a model in an advertisement and even in films, for which she will go for a photoshoot.

On the pretext of shooting for the advertisement, Vala called the victim at his flat where he raped her.

The police officer said the accused will have to undergo a medical examination after which he will be produced before the court and the police will seek his remand for investigating the case.

Vala, before joining AAP recently, was part of the Congress for a long time in the Gir Somnath district.

