Gujarat: After social boycott fails, family ‘kidnaps’ woman

After cops intervened and ended social boycott of 17 families of the ‘Nai’ (barber) community, which were facing discrimination post one of its member marrying an upper caste woman in Bhutavad village here, now the woman concerned has been kidnapped, allegedly by her father and three others.

The affected families were facing social boycott after Sachin Nai and Manasvi, who came in contact two years ago, got married at the Mirzapur Court in Ahmedabad on December 12, 2022.

On Thursday, the affected families were rehabilitated at the village by the police, and members of the upper caste were asked to resume social relations or face action under the law.

However, later Manasvi was allegedly kidnapped.

In a complaint to Sardarnagar police station on Friday, Sachin, who runs a salon in Nikol, said when he was visiting his friend Khusbuben’s house along with Manasvi, her father Arvind Chaudhary and three others came, beat him up and kidnapped her in a vehicle, which did not carry RTO registration plate.

