INDIA

Gujarat among India’s top 10 states in deposits per capita

NewsWire
0
0

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data revealed that Gujarat has secured its place among the top 10 states in India in terms of deposits per capita.

As of March 31, 2023, the state’s deposits per capita stood at Rs 97,000, positioning it as the ninth-highest among the major states in the country.

While several smaller states and union territories boast higher per capita deposits, Gujarat holds a respectable position among its major counterparts.

Gujarat generally exhibits a higher level of financial literacy, and a significant portion of the public’s wealth is also invested in other asset classes such as equities, mutual funds, and bullion. This may explain the relatively lower per capita deposits in banks.

Banking professionals attribute Gujarat’s relatively strong deposits to the presence of numerous public sector undertakings (PSUs) and large corporate entities in the state.

These establishments contribute significantly to the volume of bank deposits.

Delhi leads the pack with per capita deposits of Rs 3.94 lakh, followed by Goa (Rs 3.92 lakh), Haryana (Rs 1.64 lakh), Punjab (Rs 1.51 lakh), Karnataka (Rs 1.26 lakh), Uttarakhand (Rs 1.24 lakh), Maharashtra (Rs 1.24 lakh), and Kerala (Rs 1.02 lakh).

As per the latest report from the Gujarat State-Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), the aggregate deposits across scheduled commercial banks, cooperative banks, and small finance banks in the state reached Rs 10.76 lakh crore.

Furthermore, Gujarat is actively promoting the opening of Jan Dhan accounts under the financial inclusion scheme.

As of May 31, mutual funds in Gujarat managed assets worth Rs 2.93 lakh crore, demonstrating diversified wealth investments.

2023070534157

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CCPA issues notice to 4-5 electric two-wheeler makers, hearing soon

    Actor Raghav Tiwari recalls his modelling days

    Twitter shuts access to people sans accounts, Musk blames data scraping

    UP: Journo held for remarks posted from Samajwadi Party’s Twitter account