HEALTHINDIA

Gujarat ashramshala students hit by food poisoning, nearly 50 hospitalised

NewsWire
0
0

Some 90 to 95 Ashramshala students in Dundarda village in Gujarat’s Dangs district were stricken by food poisoning, and nearly were admitted to the Community Health Centre.

Dangs Resident Additional Collector Padmaraj Gamit told IANS that Friday morning, students started complaining of stomach ache followed by vomiting. Ashramshala trustees immediately informed the Deputy Collector, who rushed a medical team there.

Some 45 to 50 students are being treated and put under observation at the hospital.

It is not clear how students were infected by food poisoning, said Congress district chief Motibhai Chaudhary adding that primary information is that last night, they were served dal and chapatis, but it was not clear if it food prepared in the ashramshala or some donor’s food.

20221014-210802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maha’s first ‘drive-in’ vaccination centre starts giving jabs

    Delhi continues to see drop in Covid cases, deaths still high

    After Pfizer, Moderna, now SII seeks indemnity from liability: Sources

    Russia registers 25,766 daily Covid-19 cases