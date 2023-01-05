INDIA

Gujarat: Asked not to smoke, youth slits throat of senior citizen

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a youth killed a senior citizen by slitting his throat in broad daylight just because the latter had asked him not to smoke. The police have arrested the youth for the murder of the senior citizen at Bodeli town in Chhota Udaipur district.

Sub-inspector U.R. Damor told IANS, “On Thursday afternoon, Rudra Baraiya killed Bhikhabhai Mohanbhai Chunara (60) by slitting his throat with a paper cutter. After committing the crime, the accused did not flee. When the police reached the crime scene, Rudra was standing there, cornered by the local people.”

The officer said that during questioning, the accused told the police that he was smoking a cigarette when the victim approached him and asked for Rs 20, which he gave. After this, Chunara broke the cigarette that Rudra was smoking, so he lit another cigarette which the victim threw away. This enraged Rudra who then slit the throat of the 60-year-old man.

The accused also told the police that he was mentally disturbed because he had a quarrel with his family members in the morning. Chunara act made him more angry for which he killed him, the police said.

20230105-215602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akhilesh stirs controversy with Jinnah remarks

    Shraddha Kapoor, long-time boyfriend Rohan Shrestha call it quits

    India men’s cricket team leaves for Zimbabwe ahead of three-match ODI...

    Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Delhi, to enter UP today