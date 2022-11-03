INDIA

The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, the Election Commission announced here on Thursday.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

In the first phase, polling will be held for 89 seats while the second phase will see voting

for 93 seats.

Gujarat has a strong 4,90,89,765 electorate, which includes 2,53,36,610 males and 2,37,51,738 females.

The term of the 182-member state Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. After the poll dates were announced,

the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state.

Earlier, the poll panel had announced the dates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

Election in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls too, elections were held in two phases, and the BJP had formed the government.

