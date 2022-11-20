INDIA

Gujarat Assembly polls: BJP suspends seven rebels

NewsWire
0
0

In the poll-bound Gujarat, state BJP Chief C R Patil on Sunday suspended seven rebels from Saurashtra and South Gujarat for filing their nomination as independent candidates.

Party media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said the party has suspended Harsad Vasava (Nandod constituency- Narmada district), Arvindbhai Ladani (Keshod- Junagadh), Chhatrasinh Gunjarsaria (Dhrangadhra – Surendranagar), Ketan Patel (Pardi – Valsad), Bharat Chavda (Rajkot rural – Rajkot), Uday Shah (Veraval – Gir Somnath) and Karan Baraiya from Rajula in Amreli district for anti-party activities.

This time the BJP is facing more revolts on many seats as compared to the Congress, said Dilop Patel, a political analyst.

Madhu Srivastav is contesting from Vaghodia (Vadodara), Dinesh Patel from Padra, Dhavalsinh Zala from Bayad and cooperative leader Mavji Desai from Dhanera.

On many seats, workers are contesting against party candidates like Rajulben Desai has filed nomination from Deesa seat, Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South, Shankar Chaudhhary from Tharad, V D Zala’s from Himatnagar.

The rebels are calling them parachute candidates and are of the view that the party should have fielded only local candidates.

Some more suspensions are likely this week, as those who are contesting as independent and have not resigned from the the BJP, are likely to face action, said sources.

20221120-162404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WBSSC scam: Manik Bhattacharya remanded to 14-day ED custody

    IPL 2022: Dhawan, Mayank fifties propel Punjab to 198/5 against Mumbai...

    Rain in plains, snow in mountains of J&K, Ladakh

    Kicker: Aamir enjoys playing football with son Azad in the rain