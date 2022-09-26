INDIA

Gujarat Assembly polls likely to be advanced: state BJP president

NewsWire
0
0

The Gujarat Assembly polls are likely to be advanced by 10-15 days and conclude before November end, Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president C.R. Patil hinted on Monday.

The polls have been scheduled for December.

In 2017, the Assembly elections were held in two phases — December 9 and 14 –, while the counting was held on December 18. The state assembly has 182 seats.

Patil, while addressing the party workers here this morning, said: “We should be ready for elections. There are all possibilities that elections will be held 10 to 15 days prior to the schedule and end before November.”

He hastened to add, “I am no one to announce the election date, but I see this as a possibility.”

Surprisingly, Patil’s statement comes on a day Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar is on a two-day Gujarat visit.

20220926-133806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Pathala Pathala’ song from Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’ garners 10 mn views

    Supreme Court’s 2022 docket spills over with landmark cases

    MCG to work on electric vehicle zone in Gurugram

    Shazia Samji to choreograph Ananya Pandey in ‘Liger’