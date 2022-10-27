INDIA

Gujarat Assembly polls: Lobbying begins in BJP for tickets

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, lobbying for tickets has begun in the ruling BJP with party observers travelling to 33 districts and major cities to seek opinions of party workers, and leaders about likely candidates for the polls.

In some places the lobbying is at its peak with a heavy rush for Scheduled Castes reserve seats like Asarwa in Ahmedabad, as party workers believe this is the easiest seat to win.

Vadodara city observer Shankar Chaudhary told mediapersons that they will be in the city to reach out to aspiring candidates and party workers for four Assembly seats for two days.

In Surat, a controversy broke out over Varaccha constituency sitting MLA Kumar Kanani’s comment on aspiring candidate Dinesh Navadia.

“Party is successful because of the party workers’ hard work, their day and night selfless service. Industrialists never work for the party, so while selecting a candidate, the party by mistake should not ignore or insult workers, by nominating an industrialist,” Kanani had said.

His comment came after several trade and industries associations made representation to the party observers to nominate Navadia as BJP candidate.

In Ahmedabad city, Asarwa seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste, on which maximum number of BJP workers and leaders have demanded tickets, Asarwa ward president told media that this is the safest seat for any candidate, because party workers have nurtured the constituency very well, so candidates from Scheduled Caste from across the state wishes to contest from this seat.

20221027-153805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Huge gaps in Bihar’s medical facilities, says CAG report

    Heroin worth Rs 47 cr seized in Assam

    BJP issues showcause notice to its MLA for cross-voting

    Apple breaks Meta-Google ad monopoly with iOS privacy changes