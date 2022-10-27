Ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, lobbying for tickets has begun in the ruling BJP with party observers travelling to 33 districts and major cities to seek opinions of party workers, and leaders about likely candidates for the polls.

In some places the lobbying is at its peak with a heavy rush for Scheduled Castes reserve seats like Asarwa in Ahmedabad, as party workers believe this is the easiest seat to win.

Vadodara city observer Shankar Chaudhary told mediapersons that they will be in the city to reach out to aspiring candidates and party workers for four Assembly seats for two days.

In Surat, a controversy broke out over Varaccha constituency sitting MLA Kumar Kanani’s comment on aspiring candidate Dinesh Navadia.

“Party is successful because of the party workers’ hard work, their day and night selfless service. Industrialists never work for the party, so while selecting a candidate, the party by mistake should not ignore or insult workers, by nominating an industrialist,” Kanani had said.

His comment came after several trade and industries associations made representation to the party observers to nominate Navadia as BJP candidate.

In Ahmedabad city, Asarwa seat is reserved for the Scheduled Caste, on which maximum number of BJP workers and leaders have demanded tickets, Asarwa ward president told media that this is the safest seat for any candidate, because party workers have nurtured the constituency very well, so candidates from Scheduled Caste from across the state wishes to contest from this seat.

20221027-153805