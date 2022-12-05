INDIA

Gujarat Assembly polls phase 2: 34.74% voter turnout recorded till 1 p.m.

In the second and last phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections held for 93 seats in 14 districts on Monday, 34.74 percent people have cast their votes till 1 p.m, the Election Commission said.

Even in the second phase the trend was higher voting in rural and tribal belt than urban areas.

According to Election Commission’s data, highest voter turnout is in Sabarkantha district with 39.73 per cent polling, followed by Chhotaudepur (38.18 per cent), Banaskantha (37.48 per cent), Panchamahal (37.08 per cent).

The lowest voter turnout was reported from Mahisagar (29.72 per cent), Ahmedabad (30.82 per cent) and Vadodara 34.07 per cent.

In the Valsad town, Aam Aadmi Party and Congress polling agents have complained of electronic voting machines’ hacking through wifi connection. However, there was no official comment on the allegations.

