Gujarat Assembly session on Monday to elect Speaker

The Gujarat government has summoned single-day Assembly session on Monday to elect the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Protem speaker Yogesh Patel will chair the proceedings of the session, till the Speaker and Deputy Speaker are elected on that day.

According to the BJP state media cell press statement, the party has nominated Tharad MLA Shankar Chaudhary for speaker and Shehra MLA Jethabhai Bharwad as Deputy Speaker.

The second sitting will start with Governor Acharya Devvrat’s address to the Assembly, followed by a condolence resolution paying tribute to past members who have passed away recently, after which a few government bills will be discussed.

20221215-180401

