INDIA

Gujarat ATS busts fake currency printing unit

NewsWire
0
0

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat on Monday busted a fake currency printing unit in the Juhapura area of Ahmedabad, an official said, adding four persons have been held in this connection.

During the raid, the ATS seized 48,000 fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination along with printing presses, ink, paper, and other materials used for producing counterfeit currencies.

The ATS stated that the operation was “sophisticated”, saying the individuals involved had in-depth knowledge of the printing process and used high-quality materials to produce counterfeit notes.

During questioning, it was revealed that the accused had received 60 per cent of the payment for printing fake notes from a third party.

The ATS suspects that this operation is part of a larger network involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit currency notes.

As such, ATS officials have called on the public to report any suspicious activity related to fake currency.

20230410-201802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After being sentenced to prison for a year, Sidhu seeks more...

    Among houses bulldozed in MP’s Khargone, one was built under PMAY

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 6 pm, to take up discussion and...

    Centre’s letter on human trafficking aimed at defaming farmers: Akali Dal