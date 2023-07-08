The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Saturday dismantled Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spying network and arrested an individual for working with Pakistan.

ATS said that they have arrested an individual identified as Nilesh Walia who was manipulated through a honeytrap and used as an agent to gather and share sensitive information with Pakistan.

ATS said that Nilesh was tricked by a false online profile named Aditi, which was manipulated by a Pakistani handler. Nilesh shared crucial information about the Border Security Force (BSF) and in return received payments for the leaked data, including an initial sum of Rs 25,000.

ATS said that insights into the operation surfaced after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined Nilesh’s cell phone.

ATS said that further investigations are going-on in the case.

