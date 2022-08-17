The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) has seized 225 kg MDMA valued at Rs 1,125 crore in the international market from a Savli-based factory in Vadodara.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, ATS Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi said, “Since last six months, we were working on an information about drug manufacturing and processing in a factory in Savli. We had picked up one Mahesh Vaishnav from Surat and Dinesh Dhruv in this connection and during questioning, they revealed that the drugs are stocked in the Savli factory.”

Earlier, both were arrested under NDPS act, Mahesh was arrested by Customs sleuths in Bhavnagar and Dinesh Dhruv by DRI. Both were jailed. After completing their jail terms, the duo again started a drug racket in 2022.

Police have also rounded up four more persons for the alleged connections to the drugs racket.

Mahesh used to arrange liquid MDMA drug which was dried and processed in Savli. Drugs manufactured in Vadodara were sold in Maharashtra and Rajasthan markets.

Police have learnt that these two had three other partners, Rakesh Makani, Vijay Vasoya, Dilip Vaghasia.

MDMA processed in the Savli factory were supplied to Maharashtra by Jamnagar-based Ibrahim and his son Baba Ibrahim.

Police officer did not reveal the name of the Rajasthan carrier.

