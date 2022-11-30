INDIA

Gujarat ATS seizes mephedrone, raw material worth Rs 478 cr, 5 held

NewsWire
0
0

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) team has raided an agricultural farm where a drugs manufacturing unit was operating in Sindhrot village of Vadodara district and seized Mephedrone and raw material worth Rs 478 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has confirmed the purity of drugs and raw material.

ATS Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi told mediapersons that on specific intelligence, a raid was carried out on Tuesday night in Sindhrot village, where a small unit was created in the name of stable and was operating for the last one month and manufacturing mephedrone.

Police have seized 63 kilograms of mephedrone and 80 kilograms of raw material carrying a market value of Rs 478 crore. While three people were arrested from the site, two others — named by them — were picked up later.

All the five identified as Saumil Pathak, Sailesh Kataria, Vinod Nijama, Safi Alias Jagi Miskan Diwan, and Bharat Chavda, were arrested under the NDPS act.

In the past, Saumil was arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell-Mumbai, Bharat Chavda was arrested for stealing chemical by Vadodara police and Safi alias Jagi Miskan was arrested for murder, attempt to murder, and even under NDPS act.

20221130-163405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former K’taka minister becomes sanyasi, set to become pontiff

    New education policy follows Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Nai Talim’: Venkaiah Naidu

    Meta India head Ajit Mohan moves on

    Deshmukh not averse to probe, says Bombay HC on CBI inquiry...