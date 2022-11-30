The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) team has raided an agricultural farm where a drugs manufacturing unit was operating in Sindhrot village of Vadodara district and seized Mephedrone and raw material worth Rs 478 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has confirmed the purity of drugs and raw material.

ATS Superintendent of Police Sunil Joshi told mediapersons that on specific intelligence, a raid was carried out on Tuesday night in Sindhrot village, where a small unit was created in the name of stable and was operating for the last one month and manufacturing mephedrone.

Police have seized 63 kilograms of mephedrone and 80 kilograms of raw material carrying a market value of Rs 478 crore. While three people were arrested from the site, two others — named by them — were picked up later.

All the five identified as Saumil Pathak, Sailesh Kataria, Vinod Nijama, Safi Alias Jagi Miskan Diwan, and Bharat Chavda, were arrested under the NDPS act.

In the past, Saumil was arrested by Anti Narcotics Cell-Mumbai, Bharat Chavda was arrested for stealing chemical by Vadodara police and Safi alias Jagi Miskan was arrested for murder, attempt to murder, and even under NDPS act.

