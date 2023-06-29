The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has uncovered a nationwide network of the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) terror group following several arrests.

Following the recent arrest of a woman in Surat, another person, identified as Khadija, has now been apprehended in Hyderabad.

The investigation has revealed her deep connections to previously apprehended terrorists linked to the ISKP.

The efforts of Gujarat ATS in scrutinising Khadija’s call record have led to the identification of multiple other individuals involved in the network.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain her association with Fazihulla, a person from Hyderabad.

The Gujarat ATS has also detained Tariq from Gorakhpur, who was found to be in communication with the terrorist Sumaira.

These developments highlight the widespread reach of ISKP, with its network operating across Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana.

The Gujarat ATS had previously apprehended four individuals from Jammu and Kashmir, along with Sumaira. for attempting to hijack a boat from Porbandar to Afghanistan, with intentions to carry out a fidayeen attack in the region.

The latest breakthroughs by Gujarat ATS come in the wake of a broader investigation into a terror case connected to ISKP.

On Wednesday, the ATS conducted searches at coaching centres in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, following the interrogation of four individuals, including an 18-year-old who was detained earlier.

The matter is still under investigation.

