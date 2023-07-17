INDIA

Gujarat: Autorickshaw driver arrested for alleged rape of minor

Gujarat Police on Monday arrested an autorickshaw driver over alleged rape of a minor in Gujarat’s district Anand.

Police said that the accused reportedly used threats and blackmail to coerce the victim into giving in to his advances.

Police said that the autorickshaw driver had initially ‘befriended’ the victim and then exploited her vulnerability due to her loneliness.

The accused was arrested yesterday and investigation is still going-on in the incident.

Police said that the accused has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376(2)(j) (rape of a woman incapable of giving consent), 376(2)(l) (rape of a woman suffering from mental or physical disability), 354(d) (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Also, relevant sections of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been applied in this case.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the victim claimed that the accused forced her to accompany him in his rickshaw while traveling to college every day. Taking advantage of her being alone, he allegedly assaulted her at a secluded location.

The accused also took explicit photographs of the victim and used them to blackmail her, ensuring the continuation of the abusive relationship.

