The BJP in Gujarat on Thursday announced the appointment of new district chiefs, after the changes were approved by state BJP chief C.R. Paatil.

Among the changes, the Rajkot city chief has been replaced with former chairman of the education committee, Mukesh Doshi, succeeding Kamlesh Mirani.

Another appointment is that of Alpesh Dholaria, the chairman of Gondal Marketing Yard, as the new chief of Rajkot district. In addition, Ranchhodbhai Dalvadi has been appointed as the new chief of Morbi, while Devjibhai Varchand has assumed the role of chief of Kutch.

Sources in the party said, “The decision to revamp the district leadership structure is aimed at bringing fresh perspectives to invigorate the party’s organisational framework.”

20230525-165803