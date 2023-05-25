INDIA

Gujarat BJP announces new district chiefs after leadership reshuffle

NewsWire
0
0

The BJP in Gujarat on Thursday announced the appointment of new district chiefs, after the changes were approved by state BJP chief C.R. Paatil.

Among the changes, the Rajkot city chief has been replaced with former chairman of the education committee, Mukesh Doshi, succeeding Kamlesh Mirani.

Another appointment is that of Alpesh Dholaria, the chairman of Gondal Marketing Yard, as the new chief of Rajkot district. In addition, Ranchhodbhai Dalvadi has been appointed as the new chief of Morbi, while Devjibhai Varchand has assumed the role of chief of Kutch.

Sources in the party said, “The decision to revamp the district leadership structure is aimed at bringing fresh perspectives to invigorate the party’s organisational framework.”

20230525-165803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rayudu deletes tweet after announcing IPL 2022 as his last edition...

    Arms and ammunition recovered in J&K’s Poonch

    DJ Snake to embark on six city India tour

    Streamlining highway traffic for yatris, fruit traders top priority: J&K LG