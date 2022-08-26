Equating AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s poll promises in Gujarat to “chinese products”, state BJP chief C R Patil on Friday warned people not to fall for them, as they will have to repent it later.

Addressing textile traders and industrialists after inaugurating an exhibition here, Patil said, “Since last few days, a person is visiting Gujarat and promising to give free electricity, 10 lakh jobs, but don’t get influenced by such promises, as it is just like Chinese product, if you get influenced with his free promises then do remember your experience with Chinese products where you had got cheated.”

The BJP chief said Kejriwal is promising free electricity up to 600 units, but without revenue how the power plants will operate.

Patil claimed Gujarat is generating the highest number of employment in the country under the BJP government.

Citing example of BJP’s good governance, Patil said the Surat Municipal Corporation is supplying water to bungalows charging just Rs 407 per annum, meaning per day it is charging just Rs 1.10 per bungalow per day. There can’t be better service than this, he claimed.

He reminded industrialists and investors about the promise made by the Maharashtra government, when it had promised power charge of Rs one if one invests in Navapur area, adjoining to Gujarat border, many industrialists and investors invested in land and machinery, but power supply never reached their units.

“Don’t forget such experience before getting impressed by such promises,” Patil warned.

