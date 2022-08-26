INDIA

Gujarat BJP chief equates Kejriwal’s poll promises to ‘Chinese products’

NewsWire
0
0

Equating AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s poll promises in Gujarat to “chinese products”, state BJP chief C R Patil on Friday warned people not to fall for them, as they will have to repent it later.

Addressing textile traders and industrialists after inaugurating an exhibition here, Patil said, “Since last few days, a person is visiting Gujarat and promising to give free electricity, 10 lakh jobs, but don’t get influenced by such promises, as it is just like Chinese product, if you get influenced with his free promises then do remember your experience with Chinese products where you had got cheated.”

The BJP chief said Kejriwal is promising free electricity up to 600 units, but without revenue how the power plants will operate.

Patil claimed Gujarat is generating the highest number of employment in the country under the BJP government.

Citing example of BJP’s good governance, Patil said the Surat Municipal Corporation is supplying water to bungalows charging just Rs 407 per annum, meaning per day it is charging just Rs 1.10 per bungalow per day. There can’t be better service than this, he claimed.

He reminded industrialists and investors about the promise made by the Maharashtra government, when it had promised power charge of Rs one if one invests in Navapur area, adjoining to Gujarat border, many industrialists and investors invested in land and machinery, but power supply never reached their units.

“Don’t forget such experience before getting impressed by such promises,” Patil warned.

20220826-154402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Land on which Taj Mahal was built belonged to us: Diya...

    Filming fission reaction like tragedies in Jadugora

    AIADMK Presidium Chairman Madhusudhanan passes away

    New Zealand’s 7 blue wonders